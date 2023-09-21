Hader gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 31st save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rockies.

The southpaw failed to strike out any batters at all over three appearances and 2.1 innings against Colorado in this series, but he still came away with two saves and a win. Hader still hit 97.6 mph with his final pitch Wednesday as he got Brendan Rodgers to fly out, so those with fantasy shares in the San Diego closer would seem to have little cause for alarm. On the season, Hader carries a 1.21 ERA and 79:28 K:BB through 52 innings.