Hader allowed a hit in a scoreless frame while earning a save over the Cardinals on Monday. He struck out two batters.

Hader picked up his first save since Aug. 16 with another strong performance. He's now gone 23.1 straight innings without allowing an earned run dating back to the start of June. He lowered his season ERA to 0.79 with a 73:24 K:BB through 45.2 frames.