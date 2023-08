Hader picked up the save in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Rockies. He struck out one over two-thirds of a clean inning.

Hader was unbothered by the elevation of Coors Field, stepping in and retiring the only two batters he faced for his 26th save of 2023. The southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run since May 31 (20 appearances), a span in which he's converted 13-of-13 save opportunities and owns a 30:12 K:BB.