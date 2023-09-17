Hader picked up the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Athletics, allowing one hit while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Hader entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run lead and proceeded to give up a leadoff single to Carlos Perez before retiring the next three batters in order. It marked the lefty's first save since Aug. 28 and only the second time in his last four appearances that he didn't allow a run. His 29 saves on the season currently have him tied with Raisel Iglesias for fifth in the National League.