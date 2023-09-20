Hader (1-3) earned his first win of the season in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Colorado. He allowed two hits with no strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Hader inherited a combined no-hitter when entering the game after Blake Snell and Robert Suarez held the Rockies at bay for the first eight frames. While the no-hit bid was scratched after Hader gave up a leadoff single to Brendan Rogers, the closer managed to keep the Rockies from scoring and eventually nabbed his first win of 2023. Over his last four appearances (3.1 innings) Hader has surrendered one run on seven hits with a 2:2 K:BB.