Hader earned a save against the Angels on Wednesday, walking one batter and striking out one batter over a scoreless inning.

Hader got the call in the ninth inning and saw the tying run come to the plate following a one-out walk. However, he retired the final two hitters he faced to nail down his second save in as many days. Hader has recorded 11 consecutive scoreless outings, during which he's allowed just five hits over 10 frames. He's been a little wild with nine walks during that span but has also registered 16 punchouts and collected seven saves.