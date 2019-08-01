Naylor was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Naylor figures to serve as the team's fourth outfielder after Franmil Reyes was traded away to Cleveland in a three-team deal earlier in the week. The 22-year-old outfielder hit .236/.287/.358 with three home runs and stolen base in a 41-game stint with the Padres earlier in the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories