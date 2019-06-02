Naylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Marlins.

His first career homer gave the Padres an early lead in the second inning. Naylor's seen action in both outfield corners since his promotion, but his .200/.200/.400 slash line and 0:9 BB:K through seven games suggests his stay with San Diego could end up being brief.

