Padres' Josh Naylor: Blasts seventh homer
Naylor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Reds.
Naylor took Sonny Gray deep in the sixth inning to record his seventh home run of the season. He has taken over the majority of playing time in left field over Wil Myers, starting each of the team's last five games. Naylor has hit well in that span, smacking three extra-base hits, driving in three and scoring three runs. He's seen his slash line improve as a result, and he's now hitting .253/.322/.442 across 171 plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start