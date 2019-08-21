Naylor went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday against the Reds.

Naylor took Sonny Gray deep in the sixth inning to record his seventh home run of the season. He has taken over the majority of playing time in left field over Wil Myers, starting each of the team's last five games. Naylor has hit well in that span, smacking three extra-base hits, driving in three and scoring three runs. He's seen his slash line improve as a result, and he's now hitting .253/.322/.442 across 171 plate appearances this season.

