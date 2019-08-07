Padres' Josh Naylor: Blasts solo homer
Naylor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over Seattle on Tuesday.
Starting for the fourth straight game, Naylor put San Diego up 8-0 with a homer to left field in the eighth inning. The rookie showed some pop in the minors, accumulating 27 long balls in 182 games across two levels between 2018 and 2019. He has now hit four home runs and racked up 19 RBI while hitting .242 in 120 major-league at-bats this season.
