Naylor went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored Friday night against the Phillies.

Naylor registered his seventh double of the season Friday night, though his team would fall 8-4 in the series opener. The 22-year-old outfielder is slashing .254/.310/.430 with six homers and 23 RBI over 55 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories