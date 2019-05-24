Padres' Josh Naylor: Contract selected
Naylor's contract was officially selected from Triple-A El Paso prior to Friday's game in Toronto.
The Padres have back-to-back three-game series in American League ballparks coming up, first against the Blue Jays then against the Yankees, so it's quite possible Naylor gets deployed as the designated hitter and is sent down next weekend as a corresponding move for Fernando Tatis (hamstring) coming off the injured list. That said, Naylor is clearly ready for big-league pitching, and even if this is a brief cup of coffee, he could be back up for good later this season. The No. 12 overall pick in 2015, Naylor combines impressive raw power with a plus hit tool. The 21-year-old first baseman-turned-outfielder is hitting .299/.378/.538 with 10 home runs in 45 games in the Pacific Coast League. His 24:24 K:BB in 209 plate appearances is particularly impressive, given his age and the fact that this is was first tour of Triple-A.
