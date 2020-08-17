Naylor and Edward Olivares could see added opportunities at designated hitter or in left field after Padres manager Jayce Tingler announced Monday that Tommy Pham (hand) would miss 4-to-6 weeks, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres intended for Pham to be their primary left fielder this season, but nagging groin and calf injuries have resulted in him making 10 of his 23 starts at designated hitter. Now that Pham's fractured hamate bone is expected to sideline him for most of what's left of the season, the Padres will presumably go with two of Wil Myers, Naylor and Edward Olivares as their primary options in left field and at DH against right-handed pitching, while Ty France and/or Jorge Mateo could factor in at either spot versus left-handed pitching. Naylor boasts intriguing raw power and has thus far shown the ability to keep his strikeouts in check at the MLB level, but he has yet to reach his full potential as a slugger. Through 295 career plate appearances, Naylor has slashed .250/.315/.403 (90 wRC+).