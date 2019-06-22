Naylor will start in right field and bat fifth Saturday against the Pirates.

With Franmil Reyes getting the day off, Naylor will crack the lineup for only the second time in the Padres' last six games. Since being promoted from Triple-A El Paso on May 24, Naylor has managed a lowly .229/.260/.357 slash line across 73 plate appearances. With his production leaving much to be desired and his playing time dwindling, Naylor could be headed back to the minors in the near future.