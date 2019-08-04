Naylor will start in left field and bat sixth Sunday against the Dodgers.

Naylor will stick in the lineup for a third consecutive game, this time in place of Wil Myers after Manuel Margot lost out on starts the previous two nights. Naylor went 1-for-6 between the first two contests and owns a .639 OPS over 123 plate appearances in the majors this season, so he probably has a long way to go before being assured an everyday role.

