Naylor will make his first career start against a left-handed pitcher Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Naylor will hit second and play left field. The 22-year-old has collected four hits in his last seven at-bats and is slashing .308/.400/.641 with a 1.041 OPS through 15 games -- including 10 starts -- in August. He has a .241 batting average in 29 at-bats against southpaws this season.