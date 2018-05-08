Padres' Josh Naylor: Getting reps in left field
Naylor has been splitting time between first base and left field this season for Double-A San Antonio.
He has logged 18 games at first base, 11 games in left field and two games as the Missions' designated hitter. The logic behind diversifying Naylor's defensive capabilities is obvious, as the only two position players that the team has committed significant long-term money to are first basemen by trade (Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers), so if Naylor wants to break through with this organization, it may have to come in the outfield. There is also the slight chance that the National League will add the designated hitter in the coming years, which would help his cause, but fantasy owners can't count on that happening. His four errors and .765 fielding percentage in 17 chances as a left fielder illustrate how much work he will need to put in to be acceptable in the outfield. The bigger story this season has been what Naylor is doing at the plate. He is hitting .363/.448/.621 with eight home runs and a 15:18 K:BB in 145 plate appearances -- success that even his most staunch backers couldn't have seen coming before the start of the season.
