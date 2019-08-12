Naylor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a losing effort to the Rockies on Sunday.

Starting in left field for the second straight game, Naylor slugged a solo shot to center field off German Marquez in the third inning. The 22-year-old is off to a strong start in August, hitting .280 (7-for-25) with three homers and seven RBI in 10 games.