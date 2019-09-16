Naylor went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to Colorado.

Naylor connected on a 419-foot shot to center field in the ninth inning to plate the Padres' final two runs of the game. The long ball snapped an 23-game spell in which Naylor did not go yard. The 22-year-old is slashing .253/.321/.422 with eight homers and 31 RBI in 249 plate appearances this season.

