Padres' Josh Naylor: Impressing in Triple-A
Naylor is slashing .289/.367/.516 with eight home runs and 28 RBI through 159 at-bats for Triple-A El Paso.
The 22-year-old continues to showcase impressive power in the minors, as his fast start for El Paso is following up a 17-homer, 84-RBI campaign for Double-A San Antonio last season. In addition to the power, he's showcased impressive discipline, as he had a 64:69 BB:K last year and has a 20:22 mark so far in 2019. He's a work in progress defensively in the outfield and at first base, and a path to the big leagues is likely blocked by the presence of Eric Hosmer and a logjam of outfielders, but at this point Naylor has established himself as one of San Diego's better prospects at the dish.
