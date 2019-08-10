Naylor hit a pinch-hit, three-run home run in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Naylor was called on to pinch hit for reliever Trey Wingenter in the eighth inning and clobbered the Padres' biggest hit of the night to put an exclamation mark on their victory. The 22-year-old has mostly featured off the bench this season, hitting .242/.296/.403 with five homers, 22 RBI and 14 runs scored in 124 at-bats.

