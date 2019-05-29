Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The lefty-hitting rookie will take a seat for the series finale in New York with a tough southpaw (James Paxton) on the bump for the Yankees. Through his first five appearances in the big leagues, Naylor has gone 4-for-20 with two doubles, three RBI and eight strikeouts. With the designated-hitter spot no longer available to the Padres when they resume National League play Friday against the Marlins, it's unclear if Naylor will remain with the big club. He doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role and would offer little appeal as a bench option, given his lack of defensive value.