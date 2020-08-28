site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Josh Naylor: Out against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Naylor is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Naylor doesn't have a hit since Aug. 19 and will stick on the bench Friday with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado. Ty France will bat seventh as the designated hitter.
