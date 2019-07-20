Naylor went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit solo homer in a 6-5 loss against the Cubs on Friday.

Although the Padres suffered defeat anyway, thanks to Naylor, starter Eric Lauer avoided the loss -- Naylor tied the game with his long ball. Naylor hasn't displayed much power this season, as this was his first homer since June 5. He is batting .238 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 11 runs and one steal in 105 at-bats this season.