Padres' Josh Naylor: Pummeling Texas League pitching
Naylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs Thursday for Double-A San Antonio.
The hefty first baseman is now hitting .464 with five home runs and one steal (on two attempts) through seven games for the Missions. His batting average is obviously going to come down (.421 BABIP), but this power breakout is noteworthy. Naylor's raw power has always graded out near the top of the scale, but he has struggled to consistently get to it in games -- he hit just two home runs in 42 games at Double-A last year.
More News
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...