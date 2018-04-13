Naylor went 3-for-4 with two home runs Thursday for Double-A San Antonio.

The hefty first baseman is now hitting .464 with five home runs and one steal (on two attempts) through seven games for the Missions. His batting average is obviously going to come down (.421 BABIP), but this power breakout is noteworthy. Naylor's raw power has always graded out near the top of the scale, but he has struggled to consistently get to it in games -- he hit just two home runs in 42 games at Double-A last year.