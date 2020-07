Naylor is on the bubble in terms of claiming a spot on the Padres' 30-man roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Naylor has been mentioned as a prime candidate to serve as San Diego's designated hitter this season, but the Padres must still decide if his potential offensive contributions are enough to offset his mediocre defense. Ultimately, Naylor's opportunity to make the roster may depend on how many pitchers the Padres choose to carry.