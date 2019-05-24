Padres' Josh Naylor: Set for big-league debut
Naylor will be called up by the Padres to debut Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old has big raw power and a good hit tool as well. He's hit .299/.378/.538 with 10 homers in 45 games for Triple-A El Paso this season. He hasn't received good reports for his defense in the outfield corners, which affects his fantasy value indirectly as it could limit his starting opportunities even if he hits well. He's a best fit for first base, but there's been no indication Eric Hosmer's starting role is at risk. The Padres will have back-to-back road series at the Blue Jays and Yankees, so he could see work in at least a handful of this seven-game interleague stretch as designated hitter; how long he stays with the big club after that is unknown.
