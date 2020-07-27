Naylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The lefty-hitting Naylor was on the bench for the first two games of the series while Arizona brought southpaws to the hill, but his absence from the lineup in the series finale is more significant with the Diamondbacks starting a right-hander (Luke Weaver). At this stage, Naylor may not be locked in as a strong-side platoon player for the Padres, which could make it difficult to justify rostering him outside of NL-only leagues.