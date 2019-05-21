Naylor went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI on Monday in Triple-A El Paso's 21-10 win over Albuquerque.

Naylor is now up to 10 home runs on the season and lifted his average above .300 after the three-hit performance. The 2015 first-round pick began his career as a first baseman, but has played exclusively in the corner outfield at El Paso. Naylor's full-time move to the outfield could help expedite his arrival to the big leagues, given that the Padres already have a long-term commitment to Eric Hosmer at first base.