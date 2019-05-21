Padres' Josh Naylor: Slugs two more homers
Naylor went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI on Monday in Triple-A El Paso's 21-10 win over Albuquerque.
Naylor is now up to 10 home runs on the season and lifted his average above .300 after the three-hit performance. The 2015 first-round pick began his career as a first baseman, but has played exclusively in the corner outfield at El Paso. Naylor's full-time move to the outfield could help expedite his arrival to the big leagues, given that the Padres already have a long-term commitment to Eric Hosmer at first base.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says a couple of young Braves look like stars and discusses Monday's winners...
-
ACES: Who has the best stuff in 2019?
Who has the stuff to make a leap? And whose hot starts are for real? The ACES metric provides...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
The wRC+ leaderboard is a good place to rate trade offers and values, plus we rate whose stock...
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...