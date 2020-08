Naylor went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a hit by pitch in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Naylor was plunked by Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen in the eighth inning, and promptly stole second, but Treinen was able to prevent him from scoring. It's the first steal of the year for Naylor, who isn't known for his speed. The 23-year-old has mostly seen time off the bench this year -- he's batting .231 with no RBI and one run scored in 14 plate appearances.