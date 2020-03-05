Naylor has sat out the last four days after feeling tightness in his neck after a throw, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Naylor had hoped to return to action Wednesday but instead was scratched from the lineup after reporting stiffness. "He wanted to go. We thought it was best (to) give it another day or two," according to manager Jayce Tingler. Naylor is fighting for an Opening Day roster slot but isn't projected to start in either outfield corner.