Naylor will be optioned prior to Sunday's game against the Cubs, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Naylor has been with the big-league team for nearly two months but hasn't particularly impressed, hitting .238/.289/.362 with three homers in 40 games. As a player whose value comes almost exclusively from his bat, he'll have to hit much better during his next opportunity if he's to stick around. Adrian Morejon will be called up to take his place on the roster.