The Padres recalled Sears from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Giants at Petco Park.

Sears was optioned to El Paso after getting tagged for five earned runs in five innings during his team debut Aug. 4 in Arizona following his acquisition at the trade deadline, but he'll get another look as the Padres' No. 5 starter. After Randy Vasquez struggled during a bulk-relief appearance last Friday versus the Dodgers before being sent back to El Paso, Sears will get the next chance to fill the vacancy in the rotation that was created earlier this month when Michael King (knee) landed on the injured list. King is hopeful for a minimum-length stay on the shelf, so Sears may not be guaranteed any starts beyond Wednesday.