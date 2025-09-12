Sears will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start Friday's game against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Inserting Sears in for a spot start gives the regular members of the Padres' rotation some extra rest, as Dylan Cease will now start the second game of the series Saturday and Yu Darvish will take the ball Sunday. Sears has made three starts for the Padres since arriving in San Diego at the trade deadline, posting a 5.52 ERA and 8:3 K:BB over 14.2 frames.