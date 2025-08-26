Sears allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out two over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Monday versus the Mariners.

Sears gave up a pair of home runs in a lackluster start, which saw him throw just 58 pitches (37 strikes). He's been inconsistent over three stars with the Padres, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) over 14.2 innings since he was acquired from the Athletics. The southpaw has a 5.01 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 105:32 K:BB through 125.2 innings over 25 starts this season. If Michael King (knee) is ready to return during this weekend's series in Minnesota, Sears could be optioned out or moved to the bullpen.