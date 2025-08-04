Padres' JP Sears: Ready for team debut
Sears is slated to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Sears will be making his team debut this week after he was acquired along with right-hander Mason Miller on Thursday in a deal that sent four prospects to the Athletics. The 29-year-old southpaw had been a mainstay in the Athletics rotation this season but hadn't been especially effective, turning in a 4.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 14.4 K-BB% across 111 innings. With historically pitcher-friendly Petco Park as his home park, Sears could show some improvement with his numbers, as he had posted a 5.48 ERA and .387 wOBA over his 47.2 innings in the less forgiving confines of Sacramento's Sutter Health Park. Sears may need to get off to a strong start to his tenure with the Padres to ensure he sticks in the rotation for the rest of the season, as he or fellow trade-deadline pickup Nestor Cortes would seemingly be most at risk of moving to the bullpen once San Diego gets Michael King (shoulder) back from the injured list.
