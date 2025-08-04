Sears is slated to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Sears will be making his team debut this week after he was acquired along with right-hander Mason Miller on Thursday in a deal that sent four prospects to the Athletics. The 29-year-old southpaw had been a mainstay in the Athletics rotation this season but hadn't been especially effective, turning in a 4.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 14.4 K-BB% across 111 innings. With historically pitcher-friendly Petco Park as his home park, Sears could show some improvement with his numbers, as he had posted a 5.48 ERA and .387 wOBA over his 47.2 innings in the less forgiving confines of Sacramento's Sutter Health Park. Sears may need to get off to a strong start to his tenure with the Padres to ensure he sticks in the rotation for the rest of the season, as he or fellow trade-deadline pickup Nestor Cortes would seemingly be most at risk of moving to the bullpen once San Diego gets Michael King (shoulder) back from the injured list.