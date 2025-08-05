Sears (7-10) allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Sears' debut for the Padres wasn't pretty, as the Diamondbacks were able to plate at least one run in each of the first four innings. The southpaw has allowed 19 runs (17 earned) across his last five starts (23.1 innings). Overall, he has a 5.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 101:30 K:BB through 116 innings across 23 starts between the Athletics and Padres. Sears' first home outing for the Padres is expected to be this weekend against the Red Sox.