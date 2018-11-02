Padres' Kazuhisa Makita: Designated for assignment
Makita was designated for assignment by the Padres on Friday.
Makita split the 2018 season between Triple-A El Paso and the big club, posting a 3.76 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 7.5 K/9 across 26.1 innings with the Chihuahuas while struggling to a 5.40 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 35 innings with the big club. The move was made to free up roster space for younger prospects who need to be protected from the Rule 5 draft. Makita will take a spin through waivers to determine where he lands.
