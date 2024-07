De Vries is slashing .266/.389/.506 with five home runs, five steals and a 23.2 percent strikeout rate in his last 20 games for Single-A Lake Elsinore.

The consensus top prospect in this year's Jan. 15 international signing class, De Vries was aggressively assigned to Single-A for his pro debut as a 17-year-old. He struggled to start the year, but has quickly found his footing and is showcasing five-category fantasy upside.