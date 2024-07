The Padres recalled Gillaspie from Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday.

Since making his last appearance in the majors May 20, Gillaspie has logged a 2.76 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 16.1 innings in Triple-A. He'll now rejoin the big-league club to give the Padres some additional bullpen depth heading into the All-Star break. Adam Mazur was optioned to El Paso in a corresponding move.