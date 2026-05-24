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Padres' Lucas Giolito: Gets away with wildness

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Giolito (2-0) earned the win Saturday versus the Athletics, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out two over five shutout innings.

Giolito has won both of his starts since returning to the majors, allowing three runs on five hits and eight walks with five strikeouts over 10 innings. The right-hander's walk rate will be something to keep an eye on -- he had a fairly normal 3.5 BB/9 with the Red Sox last year while coming off elbow surgery. He hasn't been punished for his lack of command yet, but he'll need to get it under control soon. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Nationals.

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