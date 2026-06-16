Padres' Lucas Giolito: Takes second loss Monday

Giolito (2-2) took the loss Monday against the Cardinals, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two over five innings.

Following a clean first inning from opener Wandy Peralta, Giolito took over and turned in a respectable outing. The right-hander allowed three consecutive hits in the third inning, leading to the game's first run. He then ran into more trouble in the fourth, when two walks and a two-run double accounted for the rest of the damage. Unfortunately for Giolito, he was matched up against a dominant Dustin May, who spun a one-hit shutout and left little room for error. Since making his season debut on May 17, Giolito owns a 4.56 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 16:21 K:BB across 25.2 innings. The veteran is slated to make his next start on the road against Texas.