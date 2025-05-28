Arraez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Marlins.

Arraez supplied the game-tying and go-ahead hits, knocking in a run with a single in each of the fourth and fifth innings. This ended his 0-for-14 drought at the plate, which was enough to earn him a partial rest day Monday before he appeared off the bench. Prior to that slump, he had hit safely in 11 of 12 games, batting .358 (19-for-53) in that span. Overall, the contact-hitting infielder is at a .289/.322/.416 slash line with three home runs, nine doubles, three triples, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored and two stolen bases across 47 contests.