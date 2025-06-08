Arraez went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

San Diego trailed by two runs with two outs in the ninth inning before Arraez tied the score with a two-run double. The big hit wasn't quite enough to send San Diego home with a victory, however, as Caleb Durbin swatted a walk-off homer for the Brewers in the bottom of the frame. Arraez has reached base safely in each of his first six games in June, though he's batting just .250 (7-for-28) during that span. Arraez's batting average sits at a fine .281 on the campaign, but that's well below his career mark as his three-year streak of winning a batting title looks to be in peril.