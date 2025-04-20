Arraez was removed from Sunday's contest against the Astros in the top of the first inning after a collision at first base, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Arraez laid down a bunt in his first at-bat of the day, making forceful contact with Mauricio Dubon at first base while busting it down the line. Arraez remained down for several minutes before being carted off the field with his head and neck stabilized, including a brace around his neck. More information on his status will likely be provided in the near future.