Arraez went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and one stolen base in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

Arraez has gone 10-for-38 (.263) with four steals over his last nine contests. The infielder has matched his career high from last year with nine thefts, doing so on 11 attempts. He's added a .286/.320/.393 slash line, six home runs, 48 RBI, 53 runs scored, 29 doubles and four triples over 126 contests. While his rate stats are a bit down compared to recent years, Arraez continues to avoid striking out, doing so at a minuscule 2.7 percent rate. His career-low .283 BABIP largely explains his small dip in performance.