Arraez went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Brewers.

Arraez turned on a Bruce Zimmermann cutter in the second inning, curling it off the right-field foul pole for a two-run shot, his eighth homer of the season. It's been a down year overall for Arraez, with career lows in batting average (.288) and OPS (.711) across 151 games, but the infielder may be heating up at the right time, riding a 12-game hitting streak with an .801 OPS during that span.