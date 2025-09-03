Arraez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Orioles.

Arraez's third-inning blast was the lone scoring play the Padres generated. He's gone 7-for-20 (.350) since his off day versus the Mariners last Wednesday, so it appears he has gotten his hitting back on track after a small slump. The infielder is up to seven homers this season, including five at home, while slashing .285/.318/.393 with 52 RBI, 56 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 133 contests overall.