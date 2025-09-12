Arraez went 3-for-4 with one RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Rockies.

Arraez had gone just 1-for-13 at the plate since his last three-hit effort Saturday. The infielder drove in the Padres' opening run in the third inning and picked up his second steal in six games. On the year, Arraez is up to a .285/.320/.387 slash line with seven home runs, 55 RBI, 58 runs scored and 11 steals across 141 contests.