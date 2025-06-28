Arraez is batting leadoff and starting at first base against the Reds on Saturday.

This is the third straight game in which Arraez has batted leadoff, while Fernando Tatis -- who had previously spent much of the campaign in the leadoff role -- has shifted into the cleanup spot. Arraez is having a subpar season by his standards with a .705 OPS (on pace the for the lowest mark of his career), but he has plenty of experience atop the order after having hit in that spot for most of his career. Arraez collected three hits Wednesday upon moving back to batting leadoff before going 0-for-4 on Friday.